Matthew Paul Hampton Jones, aged 51, of Ballatessan Meadow, Peel, appeared in court this week after pleading guilty to common assault on a female and property damage.
He has also denied another count of property damage.
A basis of plea was submitted with the guilty pleas by defence advocate James Peterson.
However, prosecuting advocate Roger Kane said that the basis was not accepted and a Newton Hearing, to settle the dispute facts, would be necessary.
Mr Kane said that, if the basis of plea had been acceptable, he would not have taken the second count of property damage to trial, but a trial for that would now also be necessary.
A Newton Hearing for the guilty pleas and a trial for the not guilty plea will be held on February 27.
Bail continues.