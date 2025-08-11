A 37-year-old Onchan man has appeared in court after admitting domestic abuse.
Gregory Clive Stephen John Hunt had previously entered a guilty plea to the charge, but with a basis of plea disputing some of the prosecution facts.
His version of events was rejected by the prosecution and on August 7, Hunt said that he was prepared to accept the prosecution case.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that the defendant was at a Douglas address with his then-girlfriend on June 6.
The couple argued and Hunt put his hands around the woman’s neck in a choking motion, forced her onto the bed, and then punched her in the back of the head.
He then grabbed her by the hair, pulling some hair out.
The woman reported the matter to the police and Hunt was arrested.
When interviewed, he claimed that the victim had been shouting at him for ‘six hours straight’.
He said he was ‘seven out of 10’ when asked how drunk he had been, and that he couldn’t really remember the incident.
Hunt said that he had been reckless and that he would never place his hands on a woman with the intention of hurting her.
Ms Carroon submitted that the case was suitable to be sentenced in summary court.
The defendant, who lives at Ashley Park, was represented in court by advocate Victoria Watterson.
Ms Watterson agreed that sentencing should take place in the lower court and asked for a probation report to be prepared.
Magistrates accepted summary court jurisdiction and adjourned the case until September 18, while the report is completed.
Hunt was bailed in the sum of £500, with conditions not to contact the complainant or enter her address, not to leave the island, and to co-operate in the preparation of the report.