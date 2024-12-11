Oshin Mian Kaighin had denied the offence but was found guilty after a trial in summary court.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood sentenced him to nine months’ custody, suspended for two years, and also ordered him to pay £750 compensation to the police officer.
He was also put under supervision for two years and ordered to pay £1,000 prosecution costs.
The offence was committed on January 17 in Ramsey.
Kaighin was said to have initially been involved in a fight in Parliament Street, which resulted in him suffering a fractured eye socket.
Later that same evening, he was spoken to by police on Prince’s Road, which resulted in a struggle.
Kaighin was said to have thrown a number of punches at a constable while they were on the ground.
The officer’s radio became detached, and he had to shout for assistance.
Residents of nearby houses came out and called 999.
At trial, Kaighin put forward self-defence, claiming that he had been thrown to the ground, but the Deputy High Bailiff ruled that the officer had only pulled the defendant to the ground, and had used reasonable force.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode said that his client may have been concussed after the eye injury from the earlier fight in Parliament Street, and that his head had been stamped on.
Mr Kermode said that the punches thrown later, at the police officer, had not been pre-meditated and he had not gone looking for the police.
‘Clearly he did respond inappropriately to his arrest,’ said the advocate.
Mr Kermode said that the officer had suffered cuts and bruises, and that his client was remorseful.
The advocate handed in letters from Kaighin himself, as well as his mother.
A probation report assessed Kaighin, who lives at Albert Street, as a high risk of reoffending, but said that sending him to prison would expose him to exploitation, as he was easily led.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told the defendant: ‘Your behaviour was absolutely disgraceful and it’s extremely fortunate the officer didn’t suffer much more serious injuries.
‘You are being given a chance to make the changes you say you want to make. Any further offending of this type is likely to lead to a custodial sentence, and activation of this suspended sentence.’
Kaighin will pay the compensation and trial costs at a rate of £20 per fortnight, deducted from benefits.