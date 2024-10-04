A 20-year-old who punched a man in Shaw’s Brow car park has been put on probation for six months.
Alex Egan admitted an assault causing actual bodily harm, which resulted in the victim suffering a broken tooth and swollen eye.
Egan was also ordered to pay £830 compensation to the victim for dental work and ripped clothing.
He also pleaded guilty to possessing 0.1 grams of cocaine and 1.4 grams of cannabis on a separate date.
We previously reported that the victim had been out drinking with friends at Bench Nightclub in Douglas on July 6.
His group left the club and went to Shaw’s Brow car park, to go to their vehicle.
However, they were then approached by five men, including Egan.
The men asked the victim’s group to give one of their friend’s a lift, but they refused.
This prompted two of the five men in Egan's group to become aggressive.
Egan then grabbed the victim and said: ‘You’re going to beat the s*** out of me are you?’
He then pushed him against a post and punched him in the face.
The victim later went to accident and emergency at Noble's Hospital, to be treated for a broken tooth and swollen eye.
He was said to have subsequently undergone dental treatment which cost £780, as well as having clothing torn during the assault.
On September 14, police were called to 1886 Bar and Grill in Regent Street, Douglas.
Staff had reported an incident involving drugs at the night spot.
Officers arrived and Egan was found in possession of 0.1 grams of cocaine, valued by police at £10, and 1.4 grams of cannabis, valued at £28.
He was interviewed but answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Defence advocate Emily Brennan asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty pleas and said that he had taken full responsibilities for all the offences.
Ms Brennan said that Egan had intended to diffuse the situation at Shaw’s Brow, but had then felt threatened by the complainant, and had unfortunately reacted in a split second.
She said that he had not set out to cause the victim harm and it had been a one-off, as Egan had no previous convictions.
Ms Brennan handed in letters of reference for her client and said that he had only been out twice since the assault, as he felt it had been a wake-up call for him.
Magistrates also ordered Egan to pay £250 prosecution costs and he will pay all amounts at a rate of £30 per week.