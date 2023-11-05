A man who breached a domestic abuse protection order and threw a rock through a police station window has been put on probation.
Shaun David Bignall called his former partner from the prison even though he was prohibited from contacting her.
The 34-year-old admitted the offences and was put on probation for two years by Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood.
He was also ordered to pay £257 compensation for the window.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that, on August 1 at 3.45am, Bignall rode a bicycle the wrong way along a one way street, then threw a rock through Ramsey police station window.
Staff were inside and heard a loud smash in an unoccupied room.
Bignall was arrested outside and said that he wanted to go to prison so he could have a stomach problem sorted out, as he claimed it was not being dealt with.
In April, Bignall was given a six-month domestic abuse protection order, forbidding him from contacting his former partner.
Despite this, between August 9 and 17, he called her a number of times from the prison and spoke to her.
A probation report assessed Bignall as a high risk of reoffending.
In January, he was put on probation for two years for burglary with intent to damage and two counts of property damage.
Defence advocate Deborah Myerscough referred to the probation report which recommended a further period of probation as a suitable sentence.
Ms Myerscough also referred to a psychiatric report and said that Bignall was in desperate need of dialectical behaviour therapy (DBT) and that probation services could help facilitate this.
The advocate said: ‘If he had the funds he could start DBT very quickly and the chances of seeing Mr Bignall back before the court would be significantly reduced.
‘Probation work very hard with people like Mr Bignall but they’re not given all the tools they need to do the job.’
Ms Myerscough said that her client would have to go on a waiting list for the treatment.
The advocate said that the phone calls, recordings of which had been heard by the Deputy High Bailiff, were at the lower end of protection breaches.
The Deputy High Bailiff agreed that the breach had been at the lower end of the scale for that type of offence, as the complainant had participated in the calls, and the protection order had now ended.
Ms Braidwood also revoked the January probation order and replaced it with a new two-year one to run concurrently.
Bignall was also ordered to pay prosecution costs of £250.
He will pay all amounts at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.