A 47 year old man has admitted affray after a New Year’s Eve fight outside the Rosemount pub in Douglas.
Martin Huxley retaliated after being hit himself, as the two men fought in the road.
He will be sentenced on August 15 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that Huxley was outside the Woodbourne Road pub at 10.15pm.
He was struck in the face by another male, who has not yet been before the court.
Huxley responded by punching the male, who then fell onto the ground.
He was then said to have continued to hit the man while he was on the ground, with numerous punches.
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, Huxley answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Ms Dodge said that the other party had initiated the altercation and submitted that the case was suitable for summary court sentencing.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin agreed that sentencing should take place in the lower court.
Ms Shimmin said that Huxley had been outside having a cigarette, when the other man had come outside and hit him in the side of the head.
The advocate said that Huxley wanted to apologise to the court and said that he knew he should not have retaliated, but that he had recently suffered a family bereavement.
Magistrates adjourned the case in order for a probation report to be prepared.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500, with conditions to live at his home address, at Queen’s Terrace in Douglas, and not to contact a co-defendant.