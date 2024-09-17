A 36-year-old man has been fined £600 for possessing £30 worth of cannabis.
Lee James Willis said that he had been prescribed the medicinal version of the drug but couldn’t afford it, so had resorted to buying it himself.
Magistrates also ordered him to pay £50 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that a search warrant was executed at the defendant’s home, at Lord Street in Douglas, on May 16.
It was in relation to an unconnected matter, which was not proceeded with, but during the search, officers found 1.5 grams of cannabis, which they later valued at £30.
The court heard that Willis has previous convictions for cannabis possession.
His defence advocate Louise Cooil said that Willis had a prescription for medicinal cannabis at the time, but hadn’t been working so he couldn't afford it, and had resorted to buying the drug elsewhere.
Willis said that he used it for insomnia and pain management, but was now back at work so it was no longer an issue for him.
Magistrates ordered him to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £25 per week.