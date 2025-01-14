Jordan Declan John Caley appeared in court admitting the offence, as well as disorderly behaviour on licensed premises and breaching his bail conditions.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told magistrates that Caley had gone to Frank Matcham’s bar on Harris Promenade in Douglas, on December 19, at 9.30pm.
He sat at the bar and ordered a drink, but as the staff were preparing it, Caley reached into a tips jar that was on the bar, and helped himself to some cash.
A witness challenged him, but Caley was then said to have become angry and started shouting.
He knocked a wine glass out of a witnesse’s hand, causing it to smash.
Once there, he told officers: ‘I had notes in my hand. I put in a pound.
‘I got paid yesterday, it’s from benefits, it’s my money.’
However, when interviewed, Caley handed in a prepared statement admitting he had stolen £10, but saying he had not been the aggressor in the incident with the witness, and that he had been acting in self-defence.
Ms Dodge said that the actual amount of money taken from the jar was not known.
After the pub incident, Caley had been bailed to reside at probation accommodation Tromode House, but on January 7, staff said he went outside for a cigarette at around 12.30am and never came back, which was a breach of the 11pm curfew rule.
He was subsequently arrested again the following day, at an address at Mount Havelock.
A probation report said that Caley had previously been of no fixed abode and finding suitable accommodation for him had been tremendously difficult.
The report said that he had cognitive difficulties, so when staff at Tromode House had told him they were going to call the police, he had thought he was in trouble and had left the area.
Of the pub incident, Caley told probation he had been out drinking and had gone to the taxi rank outside Frank Matcham’s, but no taxi was around so he went inside.
He claimed that he thought he had been overcharged for his drink, so he had taken a £10 note from the tips jar.
Caley also claimed that police had taken £25 from him to compensate the bar staff.
The report said that concerns had also been raised about the defendant’s drug use, as needles had been found at Tromode House.
Caley told probation that he was injecting cocaine twice a week, but that he didn’t see it as a major concern.
The probation report said that he was a highly vulnerable individual, who needed ongoing support and guidance, and that a meeting was planned with Manx Care.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that Caley was a prime candidate for probation and was motivated to access services.
Mr Glover said that this was his client’s first drink-related offence since 2017.
Magistrates issued a probation order which will run for 12 months.
No order for prosecution costs was made.