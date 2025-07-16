Tonight (Thursday)
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Chris Sullivan sax at Encore Bar, Douglas.
- Alex Harris, Wez and Mike Roberts at Sam Webb’s, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Loose Crew at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 8pm to 11:30pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at the British, Douglas, 9pm.
- Ruby Biscoe-Taylor at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- Just Blame Pete at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
Saturday
- Toby Higgins at O’Donnell’s, Douglas.
- Little Miss Dynamite at Bar Logo, Ramsey.
- Punk Night at Sam Webb’s, Douglas.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Alex Harris at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- The Clypse at the British, Douglas, 8:30pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9pm.
- The Barefoot Revolution at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.
- Fossils at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9:30pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Commie, Ramsey, 9:30pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
Sunday
- Toby Higgins at the Terminus Tavern, Douglas, 1pm to 4pm.
- Folk session at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 1pm to 4pm.
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- The Barleyshakes at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 6pm.
- Ian Thompson at Quid’s Inn, Douglas, 7:45pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.