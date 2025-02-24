Jason Craig Kneale appeared in court admitting both offences and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
The 30-year-old was also handed a six month ban, prohibiting him from entering licensed premises, and purchasing or being sold alcohol.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that police were on patrol in Parliament Street in Ramsey on January 19, just after midnight.
Kneale was shouting: ‘Come on then. Two on one. Think you’re hard?’
He then walked off and was described as unsteady on his feet, and having glazed eyes.
When quizzed by police, Kneale refused to give his name or address and was subsequently arrested for being drunk and disorderly.
He resisted being handcuffed and was put on the ground by officers.
He continued to struggle, so Pava spray was used to restrain him.
In January 2023, Kneale was fined for common assault and resisting arrest, and in March 2022 he was fined for property damage and provoking behaviour.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin asked the court for credit to be given for her client’s immediate guilty plea, and said that he wanted to apologise to the officers for his behaviour.
Ms Shimmin asked the court to deal with the offences by way of a financial penalty, and to spare him a licensing ban.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told Kneale: ‘It seems to be alcohol does not have a good effect on you and causes you to behave in an unacceptable manner in public.’
The defendant, who lives at Close Drean, was ordered to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £25 per week.