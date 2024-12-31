A 38-year-old drink-driver, who had no insurance, has been hit with a £2,650 fine and a two year ban.
Alan James Hardinge, of Ballagarey Road, Glen Vine, was seen driving erratically in a friend’s car and failed a subsequent breathalyser test with a reading of 58.
He appeared before magistrates and was also ordered to take an extended test at the end of his ban, and to complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that police were alerted to a grey Volkwagen Golf driving erratically, on South Quay in Douglas on December 1, just before 8pm.
Officers spoke to Hardinge, who was the driver, at Lord Street car park.
He was described as smelling of alcohol and slurring his words, and admitted that he had been drinking.
After failing a roadside breathalyser test, the defendant was arrested and taken to police headquarters.
Once there, a further test produced a reading of 58, above the legal limit of 35.
Checks also found that he was not insured to drive the car.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said that his client had no explanation for the offence, but that it was a relatively short distance driven, and he had been just taking the vehicle around the block.
Mr Wood said that Hardinge had insurance for his own vehicle, but had been driving a friend’s car, who was with him at the time.
The advocate asked for credit to be given for the defendant’s co-operation with the police at the roadside and the station, and said that Hardinge wanted to apologise to the court and police for having to deal with him.
Mr Wood went on to say that his client was a business owner, so the loss of his driving licence would have a marked impact on his business.
Magistrates fined the defendant £2,000 for drink-driving and £650 for having no insurance.
He must also pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £120 per month.