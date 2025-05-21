This video shows a new Manx landmark being lifted into position.
The giant illuminated Three Legs of Man column, installed on Tuesday evening, now towers above the roundabout outside the Sea Terminal.
The video, shot by blogger Frank Schuengel, is shot from a variety of positions and heights using a drone.
Costing around £36,000, the structure forms part of Douglas City Council’s wider lighting scheme for the promenade
An inscription down the side of the triangular column reads Doolish Grinney da y Ellan – ‘Douglas, Gateway to the Island’ – welcoming visitors arriving via the Steam Packet.
The modern take on the Three Legs features a lantern array and laser-cut Manx messages, designed in the style of Archibald Knox and illuminated from within.
Although no standalone planning application was submitted for the column, the council confirmed it was approved as part of the overall promenade scheme.
A council spokesperson described it as a key focal point for arriving visitors.