A drink-driver who was more than three times the limit has been hit with a £3,000 fine and a five year ban.
Christopher Timothy Callow, 37, failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 108 after he was seen leaving the Sidings Pub in Castletown.
He appeared before magistrates recently and was also ordered to take an extended test at the end of his ban and to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police saw Callow coming out of the Sidings car park, in Castletown, on April 19 at 11pm.
Due to the manner of driving, and the fact he’d been seen leaving the pub car park, he was stopped at Castletown Bypass.
Callow, who lives at St Mary’s Avenue in Port St Mary, failed a roadside breathalyser test and was subsequently arrested.
After being taken to police headquarters, a further test produced the reading of 108, more than triple the limit of 35.
A probation report said that, on the night in question, Callow said he had been out with family and friends, socialising at the pub.
He said he had left his car at the Sidings car park earlier in the day, and had drunk around 10 pints.
He claimed he had tried to get a taxi or bus but had been unable to.
Callow said that he had a new puppy with him so he had wanted to get it home, and had decided to drive.
The report said that the defendant was employed in hospitality, but his employer was aware of the offence, and he would be keeping his job.
He was represented in court by advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin, who handed in two letters of reference.
Callow will pay all amounts at a rate of £250 per month.