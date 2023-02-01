A 32-year-old man has been fined £500 after admitting harassing his ex-partner.
Sean Paul Scott called the woman 18 times even though she had asked him to stop.
She said that she had answered three times but cancelled or ignored the other calls.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the woman called the police on November 14 to report that her ex-partner, Scott, was harassing her with persistent communication.
He had already been issued with a Police Information Notice (PIN) on June 25, which is a warning notice relating to harassment.
The woman said that Scott, who lives at Heather Close in Douglas, had made continuous calls and sent messages, despite her asking him to stop.
He was arrested on December 8 and admitted the offence.
Scott told police during an interview that he would get drunk and get into a state about the couple’s child.
He said he would then get carried away with his calling and messaging.
Mr Swain said that there had been no suggestion of violence or threats so no application for a restraining order was being made.
Scott claimed that he had only contacted the woman about their child.
His last conviction was in 2009 but he had cautions in June and July last year relating to misuse of 999 services.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and asked for a financial penalty to be imposed.
‘It was an emotional situation for Mr Scott,’ said the advocate.
‘There were no threats of violence. In short, Mr Scott should have just got the message that the complainant wasn’t going to answer.
‘He has learnt his lesson, no answer means no.’
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also ordered Scott to pay £125 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £50 per month.