An Isle of Man pensioner has been put behind bars after he was found guilty of a string of historical sexual offences.
Stephen Wraith, 71, was jailed for 11 years with one year extended licence at Leeds Crown Court on Monday (July 21) after a jury found him guilty of a series of incident assaults committed on a young girl in Dewsbury in the 1980s and early 90s.
Wraith, of Belmont Terrace, Douglas, was convicted for one offence of incident assault between 1986 and 1988, and then for another count representing at least 10 indecent assaults committed between 1986 and 1993.
His victim was under the age of 10 when the offending began. It was only as an adult in 2022 that she felt able to disclose to what had happened to her.
The report sparked a long running investigation by Kirklees child safeguarding detectives leading to Wraith, who had moved to the Isle of Man, being interviewed and later charged with the offences.
Wraith was convicted on Friday (July 18) after a five day trial and was sentenced on Monday.
He will have to sign on the sex offender’s register on his release from prison while he was also made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
DC Gilly Hodds of Kirklees District Police, who led the enquiry, has praised the woman for having the courage to come forward and ensure Warith faced the consequences.
She said: ‘We welcome the sentencing of Wraith for a prolonged series of serious sexual offences against a very young and vulnerable victim who had no way of defending herself against awful sexual abuse.
‘I want to praise her courage in coming forwards as an adult to report the offending committed by Wraith and then in supporting a prosecution to bring him to justice.
‘We hope seeing his conviction and sentencing may help bring her some closure and peace in knowing that this man is being made to pay for the crimes he inflicted on her.’
DC Hodds also explained that it is never too late for victims of sexual abuse to come forward and that the police will also investigate historic cases.
She said: ‘Prosecutions of defendants for sexual abuse, and especially offending which took place so long ago, send a very clear message that we will always work to bring those responsible for such crimes to justice, and that it is never too late for victims to come forwards.
‘We encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual offending, no matter when it took place, who has not reported what happened, for whatever reason, to contact us.
‘All reports are thoroughly investigated by specialist officers who can also direct victims to partners who can offer the support they may need.’
