Joanne Watterson, of Watterson Lane, appeared before magistrates recently.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on October 20.
It’s alleged that Ms Watterson hit a male multiple times on the top of his head, resulting in him bleeding and calling 999.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon submitted that the case was suitable to remain in summary court.
The defendant was represented in court by advocate Peter Taylor, who agreed that it should remain in the lower court.
Magistrates accepted jurisdiction and a pre-trial review will be held in summary court on January 13.
Bail continues with a condition not to leave the island without court consent.