Craig William Tiernan appeared in front of magistrates on Thursday, December 5, and also admitted stealing a car, driving while disqualified, possessing cocaine, and driving without insurance.
He has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for sentencing.
The court heard that the burglary was committed at Port Erin Chippy and Diner, in Station Road, between August 17 and 20.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that £300 worth of damage had been caused to the back door of the building after entry was forced.
The driving offences relate to a Fiat Scudo, which was taken without the owner’s consent from Spring Valley Industrial Estate.
Tiernan, whose address was given as the Isle of Man Prison, was banned from driving for five years in October 2022, after refusing to take a breathalyser test.
All the latest offences were committed in the same period, except for the cocaine possession which was on August 26, in the grounds of the Nunnery.
Tiernan is already due to be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on December 20 for a burglary at Costa Coffee and more driving offences.
Magistrates committed the latest offences to the higher court, to be dealt with on the same date.
The defendant was represented in court by advocate Paul Glover.
No bail application was made, and he is remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.