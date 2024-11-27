A 38-year-old man has been fined £265 for being drunk and disorderly.
Kyle Berry appeared in front of Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood earlier this month, pleading guilty to the offence.
He was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs and must pay both amounts immediately or face up to 21 days in jail.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were called to Regent Street in Douglas on October 27, at 3.08am, after a report of a disturbance.
Berry was arrested and was described as being abusive, shouting and swearing at officers, saying: ‘F*****g maggots.’
He was said to have glazed eyes and was taken to police headquarters.
Berry’s address was given as Clypse Road in Douglas, but he said that he was only staying with his parents, and that he lived in Malta.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty plea and said that he wanted to apologise to the court and the police officers.
‘He has accepted responsibility and had clearly drunk too much,’ said the advocate.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told the defendant: ‘Clearly you had drunk far too much and your behaviour described was absolutely disgusting.
‘The police have got better things to do than deal with you shouting and swearing.’