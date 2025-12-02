A newly released film from Culture Vannin is bringing fresh attention to one of the Isle of Man’s most charming but lesser-known festive traditions - the Manx Kissing Bush.
The short documentary, now available online, explores the history, craftsmanship, and cultural significance of this once-essential Christmas decoration, which predates the arrival of Christmas trees in Manx homes.
The film is produced by Culture Vannin as part of its ongoing effort to preserve and promote the Island’s rich seasonal customs.
James Franklin, the organisation’s Online & Educational Resources Officer, says the Kissing Bush offers a colourful window into Manx heritage.
‘Traditions like the Kissing Bush are fascinating,’ he explains.
‘They offer connections to the past and different ways of recognising and celebrating the seasons. Also, importantly, they are a great way to introduce a bit of Manx fun into your festive season.’
Around 150 years ago, no Manx home would have considered Christmas complete without its Kissing Bush.
Suspended from the ceiling, it was crafted from a ring of holly and ivy and decorated with ribbons and other ornaments.
It served as the centrepiece of the festive household, much like the Christmas tree does today. But unlike the tree’s often calm and contemplative presence, the Kissing Bush was a symbol of merriment, mischief, and seasonal revelry.
Placed deliberately in the centre of the home, the Bush provided licence for people to exchange kisses beneath it - an opportunity that appears to have been enthusiastically embraced.
Historical accounts suggest it offered a welcome break from the era’s strict moral codes, giving young, and sometimes not-so-young, people a chance to enjoy a little festive freedom.
To help audiences rediscover this lively custom, Culture Vannin’s new film follows Jo Callister and Adam Horne as they gather holly, ivy, and other natural materials before assembling and decorating their own Kissing Bush.
Once completed and hung, their efforts are rewarded, appropriately, with a kiss.
Dr Breesha Maddrell, Director of Culture Vannin, says the film highlights both the Island’s creativity and its deep-rooted connection to the natural world.
‘It is wonderful that the Isle of Man not only boasts such creative traditions in harmony with our natural world, but also rather brilliant people like Adam and Jo to tell everyone about them,’ she says.
‘Like a lot of our work at Culture Vannin, this film is a way of amplifying a sustainable craft in a way that can encourage people to re-introduce the Manx tradition into our Christmas celebrations.’
The Kissing Bush film joins a growing collection of Culture Vannin videos exploring Manx calendar customs, including other Christmas traditions such as Hunt the Wren and Cammag.
Alongside the release, the organisation has launched a dedicated resource page featuring historical accounts of the Bush compiled by Manx folklorist and historian Stephen Miller RBV.
The film is available to watch on the Culture Vannin website and YouTube, offering inspiration for anyone who hopes to revive the Kissing Bush tradition in their own home this Christmas.