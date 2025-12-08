A former manager of the Crosby Co-op has been refused bail after making a further court appearance charged with immigration offences.
Thirty-nine-year-old Zawar Hussain is accused of four counts of assisting unlawful immigration.
He is yet to enter pleas.
The offences are alleged to have been committed between August 2023 and August 2025.
Mr Hussain had been remanded in custody on November 22, after magistrates refused his first bail application.
Appearing before magistrates again on November 27, he was represented by duty advocate Helen Lobb, who made a further bail application.
In support of his application, she said that Mr Hussain had lived on the island for 16 years, was married, with his wife in court to support him, owned a house here, and held a British passport, which he would be prepared to surrender.
The advocate added that Mr Hussain, of Stowell Place, Castletown, wanted to be bailed to go home, as he assisted in looking after his wife’s elderly parents, and also hoped to find new employment.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane opposed the bail application, saying there were concerns over the defendant interfering with the witnesses.
The prosecutor said it’s alleged that workers were brought here, who now may face having their visas revoked, but it was not yet clear if they would be seen as victims or accessories.
Mr Kane said other parties have been bailed by the police until February, as the investigation continues.
Magistrates refused bail and the case was adjourned.