A one-off daytime disco event is set to take place at The Outback next month, bringing a dose of nightlife nostalgia for past and present clubbers on the Isle of Man for one afternoon only.
A group of local residents have organised the reunion event, titled Back to the Outback – Xmas Daytime Disco Reunion, which will be held at the nightclub on Saturday, December 20, from 4pm to 9pm.
The organisers said they wanted to create an opportunity for people who grew up during the venue’s busiest years to return to the dancefloor in a more accessible format, without the need for late-night socialising or early-hours transport.
The Outback, which operated for many years as one of the island’s best-known nightclubs, became a focal point for local nightlife throughout the 2000s and 2010s. The reunion event aims to recreate the atmosphere of that era, with a playlist featuring popular tracks from the period and a programme designed to reflect the venue’s original style.
Organisers said the idea emerged from discussions among residents who had noted the limited number of nightlife options currently available on the Isle of Man. They said the daytime format would allow attendees to enjoy the event while still accommodating work, family or early-morning commitments and would offer an alternative social option for the over-30s.
The event is open to those aged 30 and over, and the promoters say they hope it will provide a nostalgic occasion for people who once frequented the venue. They added that it may also demonstrate ongoing demand for social events aimed at an older demographic and encourage further community-led initiatives.
Tickets are available through Skiddle, and further information can be found at: https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/isle-of-man/The-Outback/Sticky-Foors--Early-Doors--The-Outback-Xmas-Daytime-Disco/41421410/.