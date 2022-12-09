A man has admitted smashing holes in the wall of his mother’s house with an axe.
Ryan Kneen also damaged a plug socket causing the electricity to go off.
Armed police were called out when Kneen and the axe could not be found, but he was later located and arrested without further incident.
The 32-year-old pleaded guilty to damaging property and resisting arrest and will be sentenced on January 19.
Prosecuting advocate Chrissie Hunt told the court that police received two 999 calls which were cut off without anyone speaking on November 6 at 1.57am.
They found it in darkness but Kneen’s mother opened the door and said that her son had ‘smashed up’ the house with an axe.
She said that she didn’t know where he had gone afterwards or where the axe was.
There were two holes in the walls and a damaged electrical socket.
Police searched for Kneen but couldn’t find him, and due to him being potentially armed they called out their firearms team.
The axe was then found behind a shed and the firearms team was stood down.
Police then located Kneen and arrested him, but as they did, he kicked out his legs and tried to move his hands away from handcuffs.
He was put in a police van but then started banging his head against the cage resulting in him being injured and taken to the hospital.
Once there, Kneen refused treatment and was subsequently taken to police headquarters where he answered ‘no comment’ during a police interview.
Defence advocate David Clegg said that the case was borderline as to whether it should go to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
The advocate said that no violence had been used against any person and the damage caused was of a low value so it was just suitable to remain in the lower court.
Mr Clegg said that the axe used had been ornamental and was not sharp, and that Kneen’s mother did not wish to make a complaint, but had given a statement as she wanted him to get help.
The advocate said that his client was due to be assessed by a psychiatrist on January 15 and asked for the case to be adjourned for the report as well as a probation report to be prepared.
Magistrates agreed to accept summary court jurisdiction and the case was adjourned until January 19.
No bail application was made and Kneen, who is of no fixed address, is remanded in custody.