A Ballaugh man who used a coat hanger to try to steal cash from a church donations box has been fined £600.
He has also been ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Annie Bannister told the court that a church assistant was at St Mary’s Church in Douglas on August 6 last year, at 4.30pm.
They heard noises, and when they went to the kitchen, they saw Gelling.
He was asked what he was doing and he replied: ‘I’m looking for a candle.’
The assistant showed him where the candles were.
CCTV footage was later viewed which showed him lighting a candle but then approaching a donations box.
He took out part of a clothes hanger and started moving it in a fishing type motion, in the slot of the box.
It looked like he was trying to take out bank notes.
Gelling, of Ballacrosha, was then seen doing the same at a second donation box.
He said he went to the church now and then, but on the day in question, had been at a friend’s house.
Gelling said his friend had told him to go to the church and had given him the coat hanger, telling him it was ‘an easy touch’.
He said he had taken around £20 from the box and then used it to buy cider and gas.
He said he put the hanger in a grid and went back to his friend’s house.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood asked why the matter had taken so long to come to court, and it was said that a social media post had been put out, asking for assistance, which had only been answered some time later.
In court, on June 23, Gelling was represented by duty advocate Louise Cooil, who said that her client had only been charged with attempted theft, despite admitting to taking money in interview.
Ms Cooil said that, at the time of the offence, the defendant had been in the midst of alcohol and drug addiction.
Gelling said he had been using alcohol and cocaine, but since his arrest had gone ‘cold turkey’ and was in a much better place.
Ms Cooil said that the incident was now some time ago and Gelling had been quite vulnerable at that time.
The advocate said that he had been acting on the suggestion of the person he was with and had been in effect a sacrificial lamb.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told Gelling: ‘To steal from a church collection box is a pretty low and despicable act on your part.
‘If you have taken £20 from the collection box, it may be that you consider replacing it.’
Gelling was fined £300 for each offence and agreed to pay all amounts at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.
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