A fundraising appeal to restore historic stained glass windows at Ballaugh's parish church has received a significant boost thanks to a grant from the Isle of Man Victorian Society.
The Victorian church is currently raising funds to repair six stained glass windows, with specialist conservation work being carried out by Ark Stained Glass and Leaded Lights Limited.
The current restoration project at Ballaugh is expected to cost around £14,000.
In support of the appeal, the Victorian Society presented the church with a cheque for £3,000, with founder of the Isle of Man Victorian Society Peter Kelly describing the donation as an effort to encourage further contributions towards the project.
Mr Kelly added that proceeds are generated by by the society from volunteers operating the Great Union Camera Obscura.