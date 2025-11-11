A 40-year-old Anagh Coar man has been fined £330 after being abusive to ambulance staff.
John Williams, of Cullyn Avenue, admitted threatening behaviour and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Williams initially called an ambulance, due to breathing difficulties.
However, when paramedics arrived he was abusive, swearing and shouting, in a busy area with young children present.
Police were called for assistance.
In April, Williams was fined £330 for threatening behaviour at the hospital.
Duty advocate Stephen Wood said that the defendant had mental health issues, but was receiving assistance.
Williams agreed to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £20 per fortnight.