A motorist who hit a car, causing £3,808 worth of damage, then drove away without stopping, has been fined £350.
Joanne Fenton, 45, also had her licence endorsed with four points and must pay £300 prosecution costs.
The case was previously adjourned while it was established if the damage had been paid for by insurers.
On November 6, it was confirmed that insurance had covered the damage cost.
She was at Regent Street, waiting to park in a disabled space, and stopped in the lane adjacent to Wetherspoons.
However, another car took the space, so Fenton decided to leave, and pulled out onto Loch Promenade.
As she did, she hit the door of a Suzuki Vitara, causing scratches and dents.
She drove off towards the Sea Terminal without stopping.
A witness had noted details of Fenton’s vehicle and called the police, who went to her home at Church Road in Onchan.
She was interviewed and claimed she had not felt any contact with the other vehicle, saying she would have left a note if she had, but that she had been playing loud music.
Fenton initially denied careless driving, as well as failing to stop after an accident, but changed her plea to guilty after the prosecution agreed to offer no evidence in relation to the second charge, though they said it still formed part of the prosecution facts.
In court, Fenton was represented by duty advocate Darren Taubitz, who said the defendant wanted to apologise to the owner of the car.
He said Fenton’s driving licence was a necessity, as she was waiting for a hip replacement.
Fenton will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £5 per week, deducted from benefits.