Edward Joseph Watkins is already paying four fines which are not scheduled to end until April 2025.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police were called to Lord Street bus station in Douglas on February 10, at 1.20pm, after a report of a man refusing to get off a bus.
When officers arrived they were told that Watkins, who lives at George’s Terrace, had initially fallen asleep on the bus.
However, when officers spoke to him he was described as smelling of alcohol, unsteady on his feet, and slurring his words.
Due to concerns for his ability to look after himself he was arrested.
A small bottle of vodka, which was half empty, was found in the inside pocket of his jacket.
He was taken to police headquarters and said: ‘I do tend to sleep a lot.’
The court heard that he is already subject to a licensing ban, not due to run out until August 2022.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said: ‘It’s clear my client has significant issues with alcohol. Only he can change his behaviour.
‘There’s currently no indication he feels the need to attend Motiv8.
‘He is a man who is getting older and is risking his health but, again, it’s his choice.’
Mr Wood said that Watkins had ‘gone quietly’ and co-operated with the police, which was not always the case with some people.
The advocate added that, although the offence is finable only, there would be a point reached when the court would no longer allow Watkins to pay £10 per week, and would make a fine payable forthwith.
‘We’re not quite at that stage, but that’s what he risks,’ continued Mr Wood.
‘He could indirectly receive a custodial sentence. I hope that sinks in.’
The advocate asked magistrates to show some leniency, saying that his client had not been threatening in any way towards officers.
A probation report said that Watkins would struggle with keeping appointments if he was put on probation, not because he was being difficult, but because his alcohol-related behaviour was so entrenched.
The report said that he had been drinking since his early teens and did not seem willing or able to address the issue.
Magistrates made no order for prosecution costs but revoked the previous licensing ban and issued a new 12-month one which will run until February 2024.
Watkins will pay the fine at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits, at the conclusion of his other fines.