A man has pleaded not guilty to indecently exposing himself to a woman.
He is alleged to have stood naked from the waist down, except for a pair of stockings, and asked her: ‘Do you think this is acceptable?’
The man cannot be named due to anonymity laws brought in by the Manx Government in March.
It is alleged that the woman went to the defendant’s home on May 8, as they had walked dogs together previously.
While in his living room, the man is alleged to have asked the complainant: ‘Can you be discreet?’
She said that she told him ‘yes’, and that she had thought that he may have a surprise for his wife.
However, when he returned it is alleged that he stood in a ‘presentation stance’, naked from the waist down, save for a pair of skin coloured stockings, and asked her: ‘Do you think this is acceptable?’
She said that she told him it was not, and he allegedly replied: ‘Would you like me to put my trousers back on?’
It is alleged that he had locked and bolted the doors, and again asked the woman ‘Can you be discreet?’ before letting her out.
When interviewed by police, he said: ‘It’s absolute rubbish.’
A pre-trial review will be held in summary court on December 19.
Bail continues in the sum of £500, with conditions to live at his home address and not to contact witnesses.