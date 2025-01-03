A 58-year-old man who denies indecent exposure will face a trial in summary court on April 4 next year.
He cannot be named due to anonymity laws introduced by the Manx Government.
It is alleged that the complainant went to the defendant’s home on May 8, as they had walked dogs together previously.
While in his living room, the man is alleged to have asked the complainant: ‘Can you be discreet?’
She said that she told him ‘yes’, and that she had thought that he may have a surprise for his wife.
However, when he returned it is alleged that he stood in a ‘presentation stance’, naked from the waist down, save for a pair of skin coloured stockings, and asked her: ‘Do you think this is acceptable?’
She said that she told him it was not, and he allegedly replied: ‘Would you like me to put my trousers back on?’
It is alleged that he had locked and bolted the doors, and again asked the woman ‘Can you be discreet?’ before letting her out.
When interviewed by police, he said: ‘It’s absolute rubbish.’
The defendant was represented by his advocate Laurence Vaughan-Williams during a recent pre-trial review.
Bail continues in the sum of £500, with conditions not to contact witnesses, and to reside at his home address.