Man who damaged property in his partner’s home ends up in court

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A man who trashed items in his partner’s home during a domestic row has been fined £400.

Shaun David Bignall damaged a cooker door, a television and a mobile phone.

He had previously pleaded not guilty to common assault on a female and destroying property, but changed his plea to guilty to the second charge on Thursday.

The first charge, which his partner had not wished to proceed with, was withdrawn after Bignall agreed to also accept a 12-month binding order.

Prosecuting advocate Rachael Braidwood told the court that 33-year-old Bignall was at his partner’s home at Queen’s Pier Road in Ramsey on April 30.

At 3am he was said to have become angry after a disagreement over some friends leaving.

Bignall, who lives at Mooragh Promenade, Ramsey, threw a vodka bottle which smashed the glass door of a cooker.

He then struggled with his partner in an effort to get her phone.

Once he got it, he threw it against a freezer before stamping on it.

Bignall then threw a kitchen chair at a television, breaking the screen.

After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, he remained silent during an interview.

Defence advocate David Clegg said: ‘Mr Bignall is a young man who has struggled with his mental health on and off.

‘There has never been an incident that wasn’t tied to his mental health.

‘This was an unfortunate incident. I understand the parties are reconciled. The woman has emailed the court with a reference.

‘She has not wished to proceed with the matter for some time.’

Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks told Bignall: ‘It was a pretty appalling offence of criminal damage.

‘Certainly had you caused an injury to any person you would not have been surprised to be sent to custody.’