A benefit fraudster has admitted failing to declare work which saw him overpaid £1,908 he wasn’t entitled to.
Stewart Gray, aged 49, admitted two counts of making a false representation to obtain a benefit and will be sentenced on October 1.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that 49 year old Gray had been receiving income support benefits.
However, between May 8 and September 2 last year he failed to declare work he had undertaken.
Mr Swain submitted that the case was suitable for summary court sentencing.
Gray, who lives at The Park in Onchan, was represented in court by advocate Laurence Vaughan-Williams, who asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Mr Vaughan-Williams said that the offences involved his client failing to declare monies earned as a musician.
Magistrates accepted summary court jurisdiction and the defendant is currently on bail in the sum of £500 with a condition to live at his home address.