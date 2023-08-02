An offender who punched a child and kicked a puppy has been handed a suspended sentence.
Ryan Lee Shepherd was also given a 12-month pub ban.
He was initially given only a six-month ban but asked High Bailiff Jayne Hughes to increase it to 12 months.
The 31-year-old was sentenced to 18 weeks’ custody, suspended for two years, after previously pleading guilty to common assault on a female and destroying property.
He was also made the subject of a two-year suspended sentence supervision order.
We previously reported that Shepherd was arguing with his partner at their home on June 2 at 10.20pm.
Her daughter was also present and Shepherd was said to have been saying he was hungry.
He was said to have become verbally abusive then kicked a puppy in frustration.
Shepherd then told the child: ‘Your Dad doesn’t like you, that’s why he hasn’t picked you up.’
His trousers then fell down which prompted laughter, but he then threw a kitchen chair towards the child, before hitting her on the arm, causing a small bruise.
The woman tried to call the police but Shepherd took her phone and threw it across the room, damaging it.
He continued to be abusive, swearing and telling the child: ‘No-one likes you.’
The woman and child went to a neighbour’s house for refuge.
After being arrested, during a police interview, Shepherd answered ‘no comment’ to questions.
He was said to have drunk 11 cans of Carling in the lead up to the incident.
Defence advocate James Peterson handed in a letter from Shepherd’s partner.
‘This is made more serious due to being in a domestic setting,’ said the advocate.
‘Mr Shepherd is truly sorry for what he did. Alcohol is one of the primary factors, but for the drink, this wouldn’t have happened.’
Mr Peterson said that his client had previously stopped going to the pub in an attempt to address the issue, but had then been drinking at home.
‘When not in drink he can live a law-abiding life,’ said the advocate.
‘If his issues with alcohol can be addressed he can stay out of trouble.
‘But he has no excuse for his behaviour. The facts speak for themselves.’
Mr Peterson went on to say that Shepherd was the primary carer for one of his children and that his partner had health difficulties, so if the defendant was sent to prison, they would all suffer.
The advocate continued: ‘He is remorseful. He does wish to change. A suspended sentence would be a constant reminder that, if he does commit further offences, he’ll likely be going to prison.’
High Bailiff Mrs Hughes said that the letter from Shepherd’s partner had been ‘moving’ and ‘detailed’.
‘But for the letter from her and the impact on your child, you would have been going to immediate custody,’ said the High Bailiff.
Shepherd, who lives on Marine Parade, Peel, was sentenced to 14 weeks’ custody for common assault on a female and four weeks for destroying property, to run consecutively, but suspended for two years.