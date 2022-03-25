Man who pushed over woman outside TK Maxx was then knocked unconscious by her husband

A 25-year-old Castletown man has admitted assaulting a woman during late afternoon in the island’s busiest shopping street.

Jack Warren McKernon pushed the woman to the ground but came off worse after he was then knocked unconscious by her husband.

McKernon pleaded guilty to common assault on a female and will be sentenced on May 5 after a probation report has been completed.

Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the incident occurred outside TK Maxx in Strand Street, Douglas, on December 23.

Mr Swain said it was fair to say McKernon had come off worse though that did not mitigate his assault on the woman.

Police were called at 4.20pm and a witness said that McKernon was arguing with the woman and had then pushed her in the chest, causing her to fall to the ground.

Her husband had then punched him in the face, knocking him down, which caused him to hit his head on the ground and be knocked unconscious.

The woman did not want to make a complaint but McKernon was charged based on witness evidence.

Her husband was deemed to have acted in self defence.

When interviewed at police headquarters, McKernon, who lives at Farrants Way, remained silent throughout.

Defence advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge said that a basis of plea may be submitted before sentencing and asked for a probation report to be completed before sentencing.

The court heard that McKernon is currently on licence after an early release from a prison sentence.