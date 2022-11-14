Man who rang 999 eleven times had drink problem
A 58-year-old man who made 11 calls to emergency services in one night has been given a suspended sentence.
Christopher McEvoy admitted that the calls were not for emergencies.
In court, he pleaded guilty to misuse of a public communications network, wasting police time, being drunk and incapable, and attempting to breach a licensing ban.
Magistrates sentenced him to four months in custody, suspended for one year.
Prosecuting advocate James Robinson told the court that he made a series of calls beginning on July 21.
Police went to his house to check on him and found that he was safe and well, and did not require emergency services.
He was subsequently charged with wasting police time.
On August 28, McEvoy went to the Co-op in Duke Street, in Douglas, and tried to buy a bottle of whisky, despite being under a licensing ban until June 2023.
On September 18, McEvoy called 999 a total of six times, until police eventually went to his house again, where they found that he did not need emergency services.
This time he was charged with misuse of a telecommunications network.
Defence advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge said that McEvoy had long-term difficulties with alcohol and he felt that he received a lack of support.
Ms Dodge said that he had served the equivalent of a 15-week custodial sentence after asking to be remanded.
Magistrates chair Geoff Collier told McEvoy: ‘We acknowledge you have serious issues that need addressing, however, all these calls are not just wasting police time, they are potentially putting other people’s lives in danger.’