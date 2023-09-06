An offender has been put on probation for 12 months after admitting a domestic abuse offence.
Kevin James Hawley made threats to his former wife during phone calls and arrived at her home, even though a previous order prohibited him from doing so.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that Hawley’s marriage had ended two and a half years ago.
On July 19, he made six phone calls to his former wife making threats, saying if she did not get back with him he would ‘make her life hell’.
She reported the matter to the police but Hawley then called her again, this time saying: ‘Why the **** have you rung the police on me?
‘I told you it would get worse if you told the police.’
Hawley then called again, warning the woman: ‘You’re going to have the worst ******g time of your life.’
On July 21, he arrived at his wife’s home, despite an order previously having been made in February prohibiting him from entering there.
He was told to leave and did so, but then returned again and told his ex: ‘If I leave now you’re going to get what’s coming to you.’
Hawley, who lives at North Shore Road, Ramsey, was interviewed by police and admitted making the calls and entering the property.
He claimed that their relationship was ‘on and off’ and that he had been invited in to get a T-shirt for their son.
He said he had made the phone calls because he wanted to resolve issues, but admitted making threats.
Mr Connick said that no information had been received as to whether the complainant wanted a restraining order to be made, so he could not make an application for one.
The court heard that Hawley has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that an order was still in place prohibiting his client from entering his ex-wife’s address.
Mr Glover asked for credit to be given for the guilty plea, entered at the first opportunity, and the lack of previous convictions
‘A significant chunk of mitigation is his admission in interview,’ said the advocate.
‘Mr Hawley didn’t try to make excuses and has shown a high level of remorse.
‘He would say it was extreme frustration. A classic case of his mouth engaging before his brain has had a chance to rationalise.’
Mr Glover went on to say that there had been no violence and there had been verbal threats only.
‘He had no intent to carry out his words,’ said the advocate.
‘His eyes have been opened since engaging with probation.
‘He is dedicated to making sure this sort of thing doesn’t happen in the future.’
Mr Glover also asked for the court to consider the article eight human rights of Hawley’s children.
‘Whilst there was no physical violence used, your behaviour towards the victim must have been extremely frightening, entering into her own home where she is entitled to feel safe.’
The Deputy High Bailiff said that she had however taken into account the guilty plea, co-operation with the police, and his lack of previous convictions.
Hawley was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs within seven days.