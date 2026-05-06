Adam Alan Cowin has now admitted stealing £170 worth of clothes from JD Sports on February 23, and items valued at £280 from Flannels in the Strand Shopping Centre on March 3.
Cowin, aged 40, of Bircham Avenue Close, was already due to be sentenced on May 14, for stealing the charity box from Ramsey swimming pool, plus using someone else’s bank card, and possessing cannabis.
He will now also be sentenced for the two additional theft offences on the same date.
Cowin was represented in court by advocate Paul Glover.
No bail application was made and he is remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.