Taking place on Mondays at St Paul’s Hall from 7.15pm to 8.45pm, the sessions will be led by musical director Sue Kinrade.
The choir rehearses from May through to September, and the community group welcomes people of all ages, especially young people.
Those under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
Chairman Ian Thompson said: ‘We are looking forward to getting back into rehearsals and to our concerts around the island, culminating as always with our final concert of the season on our home ground at St Paul’s in Ramsey.’
In terms of the music, it is not too serious or overly complex. Songs come from a range of periods, with some traditional pieces alongside more modern selections.
A mix of both religious and non-religious music will be included, and the choir’s overriding aim is, and always has been, to have fun and entertain.
With no auditions required, the group welcomes people of all abilities, whether experienced music readers or complete beginners, emphasising that enthusiasm matters more than expertise.
While individual voices may vary, together the choir creates a rich and enjoyable sound, while fostering a relaxed and friendly atmosphere.
Members say it is a great way to unwind, meet others and take a break from everyday stresses.
All music is provided, and weekly subscriptions are set at £2.50, making it easy for anyone with a love of singing to get involved.
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