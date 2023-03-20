A 20-year-old man has been fined £350 for being found drunk in a public place and property damage.
Michael Lee Thomas Quirk admitted the offences after being arrested outside a cafe and then urinating in a police cell.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes also ordered him to pay £150 compensation for the cleaning of the cell.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were called to The Caff in Lord Street in Douglas on March 5 after a report of a drunk male causing a nuisance.
When officers arrived, they saw staff escorting Quirk out.
He was described as slurring his words, smelling of alcohol, and unsteady on his feet.
Quirk was also said to be appearing to talk to people who weren’t there and making no sense.
He could not provide any personal details and had a cut on his hand so police decided that it was unsafe to leave him alone and he was subsequently arrested.
At police headquarters, Quirk, who lives at Westmount, Douglas, urinated on a mattress and on a cell floor.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor said: ‘Mr Quirk is remorseful for what happened.
‘He clearly had too much alcohol. He doesn’t know why he was in The Caff and was quite embarrassed when told he had urinated in the cells.
‘He had too much to drink and became disoriented when he came around.’
Mr Taylor went on to say that his client worked as a barman and asked that he be spared any licensing ban.
‘He had a night in the cells to consider his position and he says it has been a wake-up call,’ said the advocate.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes gave Quirk credit for his guilty pleas and said that she had taken into account his night in custody.
He was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £10 per week.
No licensing ban was made.