Matthew Jamie Cowin was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
They had received a report from a member of the public of a male staggering and expressed concerns about him.
When officers arrived they found Cowin, who lives at Conister Road in Douglas.
He was described as slurring his words, unsteady on his feet, smelling of alcohol and having glazed eyes.
Police tried to find an address to take him to but could not establish one so he was arrested for his own safety.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that his client had spent 15 hours in custody after his arrest.
Mr Glover submitted that the offence was at the bottom level of this type of offence, as there were no aggravating features.
‘Mr Cowin had been at a pub in Onchan and was walking home in the early evening,’ said the advocate.
‘He was minding his own business and was not a nuisance to anyone.
‘He has been stopped by the police and was co-operative.’
Mr Glover went on to say that Cowin had given his parents’ address but police had been unable to get in touch with them so he had ended up being arrested.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood ordered Cowin to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £20 per fortnight.