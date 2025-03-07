Andrew Charles Hunter Salt appeared before magistrates, entering guilty pleas to driving without insurance, without vehicle tax, and without a valid driving licence.
The 28-year-old was also handed six penalty points.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that the defendant was driving a Ford Fiesta on December 2, at 5.55pm, at Malew Road in Castletown.
Police officers were travelling behind him and checks showed that his vehicle tax had expired in August 2024 and his driving licence in July 2024.
He was subsequently stopped at Foxdale Primary School and the Fiesta was seized.
Salt, who lives at Clenagh Road, was given five days to produce insurance and later handed in a policy, but with a start date of December 3.
The court heard that he has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty pleas and said that he had held a clean licence up until this point.
Ms Lobb said that it had been an oversight by Salt as he said that his post went to his mother’s address and it was not until after he was stopped that he found his reminder letters.
Magistrates fined Salt £650 for having no insurance, £200 for having an expired driving licence, and £160 for having no car tax.
He must also pay £50 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £50 per month.