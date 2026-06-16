Café Delight, located on the steps at Victory Court off Prospect Hill, has been serving hungry workers and customers for around seven years.
But now Chinese takeaway Lucky House is set to move into the premises having previously been located at Isle of Man Business Park and then Bucks Road. The new owners are set to open on Wednesday.
In November last year, Cafe Delight was put up for sale after the leaseholder and operator announced he was stepping down due to ill health.
In a social media post, he said: ‘You've been getting your wraps, bagels, soups and sandwiches from us for almost seven years but, due to mobility problems of late, I have been forced to call it a day. Café Delight has officially ceased trading.
‘Over my time we have weathered a few storms together, with Covid lockdowns and social distancing topping that list, but we adapted and came through it.
‘I appreciate the good wishes and compliments about our food from everyone who has spoken to me about the closure. It really means a lot and I will cherish the memories. You have all been special to us from the first to the last day.’
When the business was placed on the market as a going concern last year, the owner said the site included a sandwich bar, first-floor dining area and outdoor seating space providing additional capacity during the warmer months.
The advert stated that the property was leased at £16,240 per year, with just under three years remaining on the existing lease.