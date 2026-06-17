A 30-year-old who punched a man outside the Outback has been sentenced to community service and probation.
Thomas Reff-Butler admitted affray and must do 120 hours’ unpaid work in the next 12 months.
The victim did not wish to make a complaint, but Reff Butler, of Albion Terrace, Douglas, was identified as having punched him.
Reff-Butler punched the, causing him to be knocked to the ground, and others then kicked and stamped on him.
When shown CCTV footage of the incident later, the defendant said that he felt disgusted and ashamed of his behaviour.
Another male involved has been dealt with in a separate court.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb said that the incident would not have occurred had her client not been drinking.
She said that Reff-Butler was now in a more stable position than he was in November, and had reduced his alcohol intake.
Ms Lobb said that the defendant wanted to apologise for his actions and that he had shown genuine remorse.
A probation report assessed Reff-Butler as a medium risk of harm to others and of reoffending.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood said that the offence seemed out of character, as the defendant had no previous convictions involving violence, so she was prepared to deal with it as a one-off.
She gave Reff-Butler credit for having taken steps to tackle his issues by reducing his alcohol consumption.
The Deputy High Bailiff sentenced the defendant to 12 months’ probation as well as community service, and also ordered him to pay £125 prosecution costs at a rate of £50 per month.