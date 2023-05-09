Keith Reyes was said to be involved in ‘street dealing’ of the class A and class B drugs.
The 20-year-old will be sentenced for six offences at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on June 16.
Prosecuting advocate Rachael Braidwood told magistrates that the cocaine charges involved 9.29 grams of the drug and submitted that the case was too serious to be sentenced in summary court.
In court, Reyes, who lives at Gladstone Mews, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of cocaine and ketamine, possessing criminal property, namely £624 in cash, and two counts of possessing ketamine with intent to supply.
The offences were committed between June 2022 and August 2022.
Defence advocate Paul Glover, representing Reyes, agreed that sentencing should take place at the higher court and also asked for a probation report to be prepared.
Mr Glover said that his client had been on police bail since August 2022 without further incident and asked for magistrates to grant bail.
Magistrates declined summary court jurisdiction and committed Reyes to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions that Reyes live at his home address, contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report, and not to leave the island without court permission. Legal aid was granted subject to proof of earnings.
l Max Collinson-Saiz, aged 30, of Old School View, Crosby, has appeared in court charged with two counts of common assault.
The offences are alleged to have been committed on March 26.
He was represented in court by duty advocate Ian Kermode who asked for an adjournment until May 23, saying that Mr Collinson-Saiz wanted time to instruct an advocate. Bail continues in the sum of £500.