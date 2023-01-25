A 24-year-old Anagh Coar man has been fined £350 for being drunk and disorderly after rowing with bouncers at Jaks.
Jordan Geoffrey Bashforth was also ordered by High Bailiff Jayne Hughes to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police saw Bashforth on January 14, at 9.20pm.
He was outside Jaks on Loch promenade, shouting obscenities at security staff.
Officers spoke to him but he refused to give them his details.
Bashforth was said to have continued to be aggressive, trying to start a fight with another male who was at the scene, but coming off worse.
He was described as slurring his words, unsteady on his feet, and having glazed eyes.
Bashforth continued to be verbally aggressive towards police and was subsequently arrested.
His only previous offence was in 2020, when he was fined £150 for damaging a door at Jaks.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor said: ‘Mr Bashforth has become involved in a situation.
‘He came off far worse and carried on his anger towards the police.
‘He is deeply ashamed of his behaviour.’
Mr Taylor said that his client worked in a retail outlet which sold alcohol, so he asked to spare Bashforth from an alcohol ban.
‘The other incident was well over two years ago, so we would say this was an isolated incident,’ said the advocate.
The High Bailiff ordered Bashforth, who lives at Cushag Road, to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £50 per month.
No licensing ban was made.