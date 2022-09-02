Manx Grand Prix rider didn’t have a licence to ride his machine on public roads
Subscribe newsletter
A Manx Grand Prix rider has been fined £650 for riding a motorbike without a licence and having no insurance.
Frankie Stennett, who also works for a Formula One team in the UK, admitted both offences and magistrates also endorsed his licence with four penalty points.
A third charge, of speeding, was withdrawn after the 28-year-old was said to have paid a fixed penalty notice in relation to that.
Prosecuting advocate Chrissie Hunt told the court that police stopped Stennett at Sulby Bridge, while he was riding a motorbike on July 9, due to him travelling at 45mph in a 40mph zone.
Later that day, he contacted police to tell them that he had not got insurance and did not hold a full motorbike licence.
The court heard that he has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate James Peterson handed in letters of reference for his client.
‘Mr Stennett has his dream job, working for a Formula One team in the UK,’ said the advocate.
‘Unfortunately, he has put that at significant risk.
‘Unfortunately, he hasn’t gotten around to passing his bike test, though he is a competent rider.
‘He made the incredibly stupid decision to go out on his bike.’
Mr Peterson said that Stennett held a driving licence but not a full licence to ride bikes on the road.
Stennett was also ordered by magistrates to pay £50 prosecution costs which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £40 per week.