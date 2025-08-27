Steven Frost, aged 66, from Willington, Derbyshire, was arrested on August 25 after police were called to Ballacraine in St John’s.
The 67-year-old appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood the following day, pleading guilty to entering onto a closed road.
He was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs and must pay both amounts immediately or face up to 45 days in custody.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that police were called to the area at 10.30am, after marshals reported that they were detaining a male.
A marshal said that he was standing at a hay bale looking up towards Kirk Michael, when he saw a man walking out into the road.
He waved and shouted at him, telling him to move, and said that the man then ran off the road.
A second marshal said he’d also witnessed the male in the road, opposite Ashbourne House.
Frost apologised and said that he wouldn’t do it again.
Police arrested him at 10.41am and he said: ‘Fair enough.’
During an interview, Frost said he’d been visiting the island for around 20 years for the TT and Grand Prix but claimed he had not realised the area he had walked on was part of the course.
The incident was said to have taken place between a one lap race which had taken place at 10am, and the following race which was due to start at 11.15am, so all bikes had gone through the area at the time.
Defence advocate James Peterson said that his client had made an honest mistake.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood said: ‘It seems surprising that someone who’s been visiting racing for 20 years doesn’t know where the course is.’