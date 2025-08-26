Classic TT organisers have confirmed that Wednesday’s schedule remains as planned.
The race had been moved from its original Wednesday date with the weather forecast unsettled for the remainder of the week.
Confirming their intentions to stick with ‘Plan A’ on Tuesday lunchtime, a spokesperson for the organisers said: ‘Tomorrow's racing is currently set to run as scheduled, and roads around the TT Mountain Course will close at 9.30am.
‘There is rain forecast overnight and a chance of showers in the morning which may affect the schedule.
‘Therefore, should there be any delays, the Clerk of the Course has confirmed that the contingency session available tomorrow evening would be utilised.
‘The race organiser continues to monitor the weather forecast closely and will provide an should be there be any changes.’
Schedule: Wednesday, August 27
9.30am - Roads close
10.15am - Historic Junior Classic TT (three laps)
12pm - TT Rewind: The 80s & 90s Parade Lap
1pm - Formula 1 Classic TT (three laps)
2.45pm - Lightweight Classic TT (three laps)
4.05pm - Classic Sidecar Parade Lap
5pm - Roads re-open no later than
Contingency session available from 6pm to 9pm