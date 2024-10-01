A Douglas motorist has been hit with a £1,150 fine and 11 points on his licence after admitting three offences.
Mechanic Fergal Patrick O’Connor, of Harris Terrace, pleaded guilty to having no insurance, no driving licence, and a vehicle in a dangerous condition.
A fourth charge, of failing to produce insurance, was withdrawn.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that O’Connor was stopped by police using a Stinger, a device which deflates tyres, while he was driving a Ford Transit Connect van on April 26, at 8.30am on Market Street in Douglas.
This was said to be because the van had been involved in a more serious matter, but O’Connor himself had not been involved in that.
The 56-year-old's licence was found to have expired in March 2023, but he said he had been unaware of this.
The vehicle had numerous defects and was taken to the test centre, where it was deemed unroadworthy.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that the vehicle belonged to someone else and reiterated that his client had not been involved in any other allegation, only the vehicle, which had been the reason for the use of the Stinger.
Mr Rodgers said that O’Connor had borrowed the van and had mistakenly thought that he was covered by a company insurance policy, as well as his own policy which he held for other vehicles.
The advocate said that there had been no suggestion of poor driving, and that although the van had a lot of defects, many of them were hidden.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood fined O’Connor £650 for having no insurance, £400 for the vehicle’s condition, and £100 for having no valid driving licence.
He was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £100 per week.