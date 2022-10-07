Subscribe newsletter
Rhys Robert Brown was also ordered to pay the doorman £150 compensation after admitting common assault.
The 21-year-old trainee mechanic had been trying to get back into the pub after being escorted out.
We previously reported how security staff at the Loch Promenade bar asked Brown to leave, due to his intoxication, at 11.45pm on August 5.
He was said to have initially been compliant and was escorted out.
However, once outside, Brown became agitated and started to try to get back into the pub.
He swore at the bouncers and police who were on patrol nearby approached.
Brown, who lives at Springfield Avenue in Douglas, walked into Granville Street but then started trying to get back inside via the pub’s side door.
He was blocked again by the security staff but then punched one of the bouncers in the side of the face.
Brown was subsequently wrestled to the ground and handcuffed by police.
Later, at police headquarters, he was interviewed and said he could remember leaving and trying to get back into the pub, but did not recall punching anyone.
However, he admitted he may have been drunk and a bit abusive.
The security man suffered no injuries.
The court heard that Brown has no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode said that the incident had been a single punch with no injuries caused.
Mr Kermode said: ‘The genesis of this offence goes back to the afternoon of August 5.
‘Mr Brown was drinking at a leaving event for a colleague. Unfortunately he consumed too much alcohol.
‘He mixed his drinks, having beer and spirits, and is someone who rarely goes out drinking.
‘It was a spontaneous drunken act, there was no premeditation, it was simply caused by drinking far too much.’
The advocate asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and the fact that he had no previous convictions.
Mr Kermode said that an important area of mitigation was Brown’s attitude, highlighted by the fact he had since written three letters of apology, one to the bouncer, one to Jaks, and one to the court.
‘We would submit this was a genuine act of contrition,’ said the advocate.
‘Mr Brown viewed the CCTV footage and was shocked, appalled, and disgusted by his behaviour.
‘The references paint a picture of someone who is very caring and a key member of staff.’
A probation report assessed Brown as a low risk of reoffending and of harm to the public.
Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks also ordered Brown to pay £125 prosecution costs.
He will pay the compensation and costs at a rate of £100 per month.