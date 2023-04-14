A teenager has been fined £250 for having a vehicle in a dangerous condition.
Curtis Davey had previously asked for an adjournment saying that he wanted time to scrutinise the alleged defects as he was a mechanic.
However, on Thursday, he entered a guilty plea and was also ordered by magistrates to pay £50 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police saw Davey’s Volkswagen Golf parked at Begoade Road in Onchan on October 18.
They said it looked as though it had recently been involved in a collision.
Davey told officers that he had recently bought it to restore it and had only been picking up a friend.
The rear bumper was said to be held on with tape and there were other faults with a seat belt and lights.
The car was taken to the test centre where a vehicle examiner found a total of 16 defects.
Davey, who is 18 and lives at Birchleigh Close in Onchan, said he had had the car for only four days and admitted he had not known what was wrong with it.
Defence advocate David Clegg said: ‘The vehicle was only with Mr Davey for a few days.
‘He purchased it in good faith and put four new tyres on and new brakes.’
Mr Clegg said that the vehicle had been already booked in for other work to be done a few days after police spotted it and he had since paid £500 to recover it.
Davey is currently subject to a six-month probation order, imposed in November 2022, for dangerous driving, an offence which occurred in June 2022.
Magistrates ordered Davey to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £200 per month.